UFC Fighter Paddy Pimblett Calls Out Jake Paul

Ahead of tonight’s UFC 282 event, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett is not holding back — and in a bold move — opted to call out Jake Paul to make things even spicier.

The British lightweight fighter will be co-headlining tonight in what is expected to be a tough matchup against Jared Gordon.

But the task at hand isn’t bothering the rising star – who is used to confrontation both in and out of the octagon.

It’s been a heck of a week for Pimblett to say the least. As we noted, his latest quarrel involves former YouTuber turned boxer and boxing promoter Jake Paul.

Speaking with UFC Hall of Famer and commentator Daniel Cormier on “Daniel Cormier TV,” Pimblett called out Paul for continuing to say that he’s dodging him. The YouTube sensation recently offered Pimblett $1 million if he could knock him down in a sparring competition.

Cormier asked Pimblett about Paul’s latest jab and Paddy had absolutely no problem sharing his opinion of Jake, who has made a living with these sort of antics.

And Cormier agreed wholeheartedly in a profanity-laden conversation for their distain of Paul.

Take a look at the hilarious conversation between Cormier and Pimblett below. It’s well worth one minute of your time.

"Tell him 'F*ck off' unless he gives you a million dollars!"



—@dc_mma and Paddy Pimblett discuss their dislike of @jakepaul pic.twitter.com/EMIV7aBIMW — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) December 9, 2022

PADDY PIMBLETT FIGHTS TONIGHT AT UFC 282 FROM LAS VEGAS

Both Pimblett and Jake Paul are two of the biggest trash talkers in the game right now. Both are highly polarizing and controversial – however Pimblett is definitely one of the biggest favorites to enter the UFC in years. He’s frequently referred to as the next Conor McGregor for his brash style and dominance in the cage so far.

Responding to Cormier’s question about Paul’s sparring showdown Pimblett said, “I’m fighting Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and get some food in me, you’re more than welcome to come to P.I. (UFC’s event space) on Monday, and I’ll beat you up,”

I mean you can’t get much clearer than that. Paul appears to be fetching attention per usual and Pimblett refuses to take the bait.

PIMBLETT IS DRAWING SIMLARITIES TO CONOR MCGREGOR

In three UFC fights so far, Pimblett is 3-0 with three Performance of the Night bonuses. For those that don’t follow MMA, that is a rare feat to say the least. Fighters may go years without getting any and Pimblett already has three. It’s clear to see why he’s morphed into the most polarizing figure in the sport.

MMA fighters are promotional machines so Pimblett isn’t a stranger to social media, either. He isn’t afraid to call out fighters or respond to anyone and fans are eating it up. Of course, this may only work as long as he keeps winning. His undefeated streak will once again be tested tonight.

When I spoke with Pimblett earlier this week and asked him about Paul, he referred to him as a “sausage.” Which I assume is some sort of insult?

Boxer Jake Paul is calling out UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett to fight him. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Regardless, a Paddy Pimblett vs Jake Paul event –even if it is a sparring session–would be ratings gold. Many MMA and boxing fans are waiting for someone to take down Paul – who is currently 6-0 in his boxing fights.

The biggest criticism of Paul is that he hasn’t fought actual REAL boxers. Instead, he’s opted for everyone from former NBA player Nate Robinson, to former UFC fighters such as Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, who weren’t necessarily great boxers.

Pimblett’s strength is in grappling and wrestling, but he does have some striking power. While fans would go nuts for a Pimblett vs. Paul showdown, beating Gordon tonight is the only current focus for the rising British star.