UFC Fighter Maryna Moroz Searches For Compliments While Posing In A Thong Swimsuit

Maryna Moroz is never too busy training for the content game. She knows the importance of building a brand on social media. In this day it’s almost as important as the work needed to step into the octagon. That’s why she keeps her growing following engaged with her through social media.

The UFC fighter is fresh off of a bikini cardio session that served as a lesson in beating the Florida heat with early morning workouts. The bikini workout appeared to add a few zeroes to her bank account through brand deals.

UFC fighter and Playboy Centerfold doing some bikini cardio (Image Credit: Maryna Moroz/Instagram)

That wasn’t the only thing the piece of content added to Maryna’s plus column. The Playboy Centerfold added roughly 40,000 followers to her count on Instagram. She went from more than 244,000 to more than 284,000 followers in just a week since she shared the short clip.

That’s a successful piece of work. So how do you follow that kind of success up? Well, if you’re Maryna, you grab a one piece swimsuit equipped with a thong and you head out to the sand.

After locating the piece of swimwear that matches the previously stated requirements, and finding some sand, you look for a tree that creates a certain angle then snap a picture.

On Thursday Maryna shared the “fruits” of her content creating labor with her followers. She captioned the compliment seeking pic, “🍑 ☀️good morning. You know I love compliments ✍️ ❤️.”

Maryna Moroz Got The Compliments She Was Looking For

The flyweight’s followers were more than willing to hand out the compliments Maryna was seeking. Many of which were in the form of emojis.

They were compliments nonetheless. Others chose to compliment the mixed martial artist on her work using actual words. Although emojis seemed to be the preferred method.

It wasn’t all compliment seeking from Maryna. She was busy training and revealed on her Instagram Story that she had a full day scheduled that included boxing and jiu-jitsu.

She also revealed that she’s hoping to land another UFC fight in August. Until she hears back from that it’s more of the same – training and thongs.