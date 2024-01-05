UFC Fighter Colby Covington Sounds Off To OutKick’s Tomi Lahren On USA Boxing’s Policy Allowing Men In Ring Against Women: ‘It’s Unethical’

Videos by OutKick

UFC star Colby Covington wholeheartedly disagrees that men should be allowed to compete against women, especially when it comes to boxing.

After USA Boxing’s baffling decision to allow trans fighters to box against women, many people are asking what the requisite damage will have to be to reverse course on the insane idea.

As OutKick’s Amber Harding Snyder reported, “USA Boxing has adopted a new transgender policy that will allow males to compete in the female category — under certain conditions.”

Men entering the boxing ring against women presents real potential for a severe injury to occur. Colby Covington joined OutKick’s “Tomi Lahren is Fearless” to share his insight on the potential for disaster as a combatant himself.

USA Boxing Is So Irrelevant, It’s Allowing Trans Boxers, Says Colby Covington

Tomi asked Covington about USA’s policy on trans boxers.

Tomi asked Colby: ‘What’s your initial reaction to this 2024 rule that’s going to allow men to essentially beat the crap out of women and call that sport?’

Covington at first thought the ridiculous decision was a PR stunt.

“Yeah. My first reaction is I think it’s a PR stunt. I think that they’re just doing this because no one cares about USA Boxing anymore,” he said. “Nobody’s talking about USA Boxing, so they have to do something to get some publicity because anybody in their right mind thinking that this is a good idea needs to speak up immediately.”

Colby also declared that women competitors should be ticked off by a policy that could lead to the end of their sport. He called USA Boxing’s rule “unethical.”

WATCH Colby’s Interview with Tomi Lahren:

It’s Totally Unethical

“So this is disgusting. Biological men should have no place in women’s sports,” Covington adds. “I mean, I can’t imagine being a woman my whole life and having a fair playing field competing against the other women. And then all of a sudden they just say, hey, we’re going to let a biological man come compete in our sport.

“I’s unethical, it’s dangerous, and I don’t want to see anybody get killed. So we need to reverse this and we need to hold the line and not let this happen.”

Tomi then presented the potential for a major injury to occur if a man boxed against a woman. “Do you think it’s going to take something like what you just mentioned, a severe injury, even a death, lifelong repercussions and injuries for women for something like this to actually change?”

Fighter Safety Doesn’t Matter To USA Boxing

Colby responded, “You know, the number one thing that the boxing commissions and fighter commissions tell us is the one thing they care about is fighter safety. So how is this fighter safety, letting biological men compete in women’s sports?

“I mean, this is this is disgusting. Boxing is already a sport that when you sign up and you’re a guy and you’re fighting another guy, you know that there are implications of fatality. You sign a dotted line, like in the UFC, we sign a little thing. There’s a waiver that says, ‘Hey, this could end in fatalities.’ So this is going against other men. Just imagine when you’re putting a guy filled with testosterone in his body fighting another woman.

“I don’t want to have to see this come to a point where, you know, one of our daughters, one of our sisters, one of our mothers, has to lose her life over reckless behavior, over irresponsible decisions from USA Boxing. So this needs to be reversed right away. And anybody standing up for this is just unethical and it’s disgusting.”

