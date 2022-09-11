UFC Fans Booed The Queen of England During Moment Of Silence

Teams, leagues, and players across the entire sports world paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II this weekend.

The UFC was one of them, and they decided to do a quick tribute to the late Queen of England ahead of UFC 79 in Las Vegas.

They tweeted a graphic — which had the replies disabled — and put it up on the Jumbotron at T-Mobile Arena, seemingly with the idea to have a moment of silence. But, they got the exact opposite.

#UFC 279 crowd boos the memoriam for the Queen 👊 pic.twitter.com/9pLKskBWxO — Revenge Fight (@revenge_fight) September 11, 2022

The graphic was met by a chorus of boos and a few “USA! USA!” chants.

In most cases, tributes to the Queen were met with respect. However, this wasn’t the only instance where she was booed in the days after her death.

A moment of silence during halftime of a Europa League match in Switzerland between Arsenal and FC Zurich was interrupted by boos and whistling.

The Queen died last week at the age of 96, and her funeral will take place later this month.

It’s believed that the funeral, plus everything that will need to be changed to feature King Charles III — from currency to police uniform — will cost billions of pounds.

