Udonis Haslem Calls Draymond Green Out For Targeting ‘Helpless’ Players

Longtime Miami Heat player — and we mean LONGtime — Udonis Haslem is calling out Draymond Green for taking cheap shots at fellow NBA players. Haslem spoke on Green’s latest run-in with the NBA: receiving an indefinite suspension after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic on the face.

The 20-year vet said Green was “out of pocket” for hitting Nurkic and called Draymond a punk for seemingly targeting players that he knows will not retaliate.

“Draymond, man, you’re out of pocket,” Haslem said on his new “Playmaker” podcast. “You’re out of pocket. I f— with Draymond, man. There’s only so many warriors in this league, guys that are going to take that tech, going to take that foul, and protect their teammates.”

Haslem’s assessment of Green’s actions was spot on.

“People think he’s crazy. I think he’s smart. Because he knows who he’s [messing] with,” Haslem added. “He choked out [Rudy] Gobert, he hit Nurkic. He’s [messing with] people who really aren’t going to do nothing back.”

Draymond’s history of cheap shots includes hitting Nurkic, stomping on Kings big man Domantas Sabonis during the 2022-23 postseason, putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock, kicking players in the groin, and, of course, punching former teammate Jordan Poole in the face.

Draymond Green’s insane defensive versatility on display in closing minutes. They put him on De’Aaron Fox on final possession (and much of second half). He also made this play in crunch time. Stones Barnes, blocks Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/LDAJwBAA1H — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 23, 2023

ICYMI: Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected during the third quarter of Tuesday’s 119-116 loss to the Suns after hitting Phoenix big man Jusuf Nurkić in the face.



🎥 @BleacherReportpic.twitter.com/eLrsbg55j6 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 13, 2023

Considering how ‘unpopular’ Poole and Gobert are seen around the league, Haslem may be onto something … Haslem previously called out Draymond for breaking the “NBA code” with his attack on Poole, which indirectly led to the Warriors trading Poole to Washington.

After the hit on Nurkic, Green must fulfill a list of criteria imposed by the NBA, including counseling. Early word around Green’s rehab program expects the Warriors veteran to miss roughly three to four weeks; though many NBA fans contend that Green should sit the rest of the season to truly learn his lesson.

Considering the NBA’s player-friendly approach to discipline, it won’t be surprising to expect Draymond’s return in the coming month or two.

Golden State continues to backslide without Green, fighting to get out of the 11th spot in the Western Conference.