Heat’s Udonis Haslem Says ‘Draymond Broke The Code’ Saying Warriors Would Face Celtics In NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors‘ Draymond Green predicted the Warriors would face the Boston Celtics ahead of Boston’s Game 6 matchup against the Miami Heat in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Green and Stephen Curry joined the “Inside the NBA” after the Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 in the NBA Western Conference Finals, where Green confidently said: “you’re asking me who I wanna play, I’m gonna tell you who I think we’re gonna play — we’re gonna play Boston. That’s who we gonna play.”

The comments didn’t sit well with Miami Heat longtime forward Udonis Haslem, who took exception to Green’s statements to Shaquille O’Neal on the show.

After Miami’s Game 6 win over the Celtics to force Game 7, Haslem went to broadcasters and made it known how he felt.

“[Haslem] wants a message to be relayed,” broadcasters said. “He said, ‘Tell Draymond Green, thank you.’ Draymond Green said, ‘We’re going to play the Boston Celtics.’ Udonis Haslem walks over and says, ‘Thank you for the inspiration.'”

Udonis Haslem tells Mark Jackson to thank @Money23Green for the inspiration pic.twitter.com/mQqZ10yhdu — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 28, 2022

Haslem, who hasn’t played any time in the postseason and just minutes in the regular season, told Yahoo Sports that Green’s comments “broke the code” and were disrespectful.

“Draymond broke the code,” Haslem said after the Heat’s Game 6 win. “You ain’t supposed to say some sh*t like that. That’s disrespectful. He know better than that.”

Haslem told Yahoo Sports that Miami is going home for Game 7.

“We did what we were supposed to do,” he said. “Don’t ever count us out.”

The outlet reports that multiple Heat players said they felt Green crossed the line.

“I don’t know what part of the game is that,” Heat forward P.J. Tucker told Yahoo Sports of Green’s comment. “A player picking a team before they’re out. That’s crazy, bro.”

The NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 will air on ESPN on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET. It can also be viewed on ESPN and Sling TV.

Green’s comments can be seen here:

