UConn Star Jordan Hawkins Will Try To Play With Stomach Bug Vs. Miami In Final Four

HOUSTON – You did not really think that Connecticut star guard Jordan Hawkins was going to sit this one out?

The 6-foot-5 sophomore sharpshooter missed practice Friday with a stomach bug, but he plans to be in the starting lineup tonight for the No. 4 seed Huskies when they play No. 5 seed Miami in the second national semifinal of the Final Four at NRG Stadium (8:49 p.m., CBS). CBS Sports reported Hawkins would play, according to a source.

A projected first round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft should he come out, Hawkins is averaging 38 percent from 3-point range on the season. He is 16 of 31 for 51 percent in the NCAA Tournament. On the season, Hawkins is 104 of 270 from 3-point range.

JORDAN HAWINS IS A PLAYER TO WATCH IN FINAL FOUR

“Hopefully, Jordan’s good to go, or at least give us something,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said Friday. “We’ve got like three doctors on this trip with us, so you hope that we could navigate it.”

Who Would Replace Jordan Hawkins For Connecticut?

If Hawkins is not able to go or not able to go for long, he is expected to be replaced by 6-3 senior guard Joey Calcaterra. He is averaging 5.8 points in 14 minutes a game and is a 3-point ace. He has made 47 of 107 for 43 percent on the season.

“I always feel good about whoever we put on the court,” Calcaterra said Friday. “But we have a great training staff, and they will be with him all day and get him ready to go. He’s not going to miss out on an opportunity like this.”

