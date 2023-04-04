UConn-SDSU Title Game Edges Women’s Final In Ratings, Draws More Eyes Than Every NBA Final From Past 3 Years

Videos by OutKick

Monday night’s NCAA men’s basketball national championship ratings are in.

The UConn Huskies men’s team victory over San Diego State University drew approximately 14.6 million viewers. Meanwhile, Sunday afternoon’s women’s final drew an astounding 9.9 million viewers, peaking at 12.6 million at one point. That easily shattered its previous high of 5.68 million (since the ESPN era began in 1996).

But the story isn’t that the men defeated the women in the rating; it’s that a relatively bad NCAA men’s final still had more viewers than the NBA Finals from the past three seasons.

Caitlin Clark is cold af for this pic.twitter.com/ieyvCRmq1S — Lindsey (@LuLu_Vue) April 1, 2023

Last year, the NBA Finals — featuring the Golden State Warriors defeating the Boston Celtics in 6 games — averaged just 12.4 million viewers. It was the most watched NBA Finals in three years.

It is WILD that SDSU-UConn outdrew a historic franchise like the Boston Celtics and the star power of the Golden State Warriors.

Hell, I’d argue that this year’s tournament was actually kind of boring. It’s not like there was a Christian Laettner or Fab 5 this year to generate major headlines and bring in casual viewers… and it STILL defeated the NBA.

Hot seat: NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has a woke problem within the NBA. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Silver is at fault for letting the players pretty much do as they please. He has allowed them to take control of the sport even as some of them are essentially destroying it from within. See the load management issue, for example. And the league’s woke problems too.

Perhaps the NBA should take a page out of Clay Travis and OutKick’s playbook and ya know, stop pandering to the social media brigade.

Just like a basketball player’s stats… these numbers don’t lie.

