UCONN Mulling Over Idea Of Using A 300 lb Running Back

UCONN is in the midst of a running back situation and head coach Jim Mora is considering throwing a 300 lb defensive lineman in the backfield.

The Huskies have been bit by the injury bug and according to CT Insider 12 players have already suffered season-ending injuries.

This has forced the team to get creative.

“Guys are doing dual roles and it is great, they are excited about doing it,” Mora said. “I think it makes it kind of fun for them too, takes them back to the high school days doing it both ways.”

That’s how you turn lemons into lemonade, folks.

Now, Mora is kicking the tires on slotting defensive lineman Jelani Stafford in at running back. Stafford is 6-foot-3 and weighs in at three bills.

While Stafford played running back in high school, it seems unlikely that the team would go in that direction.

The UConn football roster is so thin at running back Mora said the staff considered 6-foot, 300-pound defensive lineman Jelani Stafford to play the position. Stafford played some RB in high school and was "pretty darn good."



That’s unfortunate. Who wouldn’t want to see them hand the ball off to an absolute unit like Jelani Stafford and let him go to town?

That’s must-see TV.

The Huskies are coming off a brutal, 41-10 loss to No. 12 NC State last weekend and currently hold a 1-4 record. UCONN team will square off against Fresno State this Saturday.

