UConn football coach Jim Mora has an interesting living situation.

The former UCLA coach has been tasked with leading the Huskies back to relevancy after many horrific seasons. Since 2018, UConn has won a grand total of four games. Not great, but Mora has issues in his accommodations.

His home might be haunted.

“I’m convinced it’s haunted. I just warn everyone who stays that it’s haunted, but they’re good ghosts,” Mora told ESPN when talking about spooky noises and “ominous shadows” he’s seen at the estate he’s living in.

You know what’s even scarier than unexplained noises and “ominous shadows” in your home? Being responsible for saving UConn’s football program.

The last time UConn was nine games in a season was 2007, and the Huskies have never had a double digit win season.

Ghosts should be the least of Mora’s concerns right now. In fact, dealing with some demons would probably be a refreshing change of pace from dealing with the state of the football team.

Seriously, the last time UConn was at least .500 was back in 2010. That’s definitely spookier than any ghost you might encounter in your living space.

Mora should worry less about playing out a “Ghostbusters” fantasy and focus a lot more on whether or not his team will get destroyed by Utah State Saturday afternoon. That will be a true horror story for the ages.