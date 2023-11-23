UConn Coach Jim Mora Torches Fans Not Paying Enough NIL Money

Videos by OutKick

UConn coach Jim Mora wants to see fans shell out some more NIL cash to make sure the team is competitive.

The Huskies are 2-9 and have taken a massive step backwards from the 6-7 season the program had in 2022. Fans were excited UConn was moving in the right direction after Mora made an immediate impact.

However, the situation has reverted back to the status quo Huskies fans have grown to expect, and Mora thinks there’s one big reason why:

A lack of “commitment monetarily to helping” his program land better recruits.

Jim Mora reacts to UConn’s awful record and lack of NIL resources. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mora said the following during a press conference this week, according to On3.com:

We’re a better football team with a worse record and that’s extremely frustrating, you know, because you see where the world is going. And we play like I said, go look at the top Group of Five teams in the country and look at their schedule and compare it to our schedule. So if we’re going to play those teams and people want us to beat Duke and North Carolina State and Syracuse and Maryland next year and Wake Forest next year, then there needs to be a commitment monetarily to helping us get the players that can beat them. Because if you’re not going to help us get the players to beat them, then you are not entitled to b*tch when we don’t beat them.

Jim Mora unloads on fans not helping the team sign better recruits.

This is the new era of football that some fans have a serious issue with.Welcome to the NIL era. Money matters, and it matters a lot.

College football was always a world of haves and have-nots. Some thought NIL would close that gap. That was always a foolish and shortsighted belief.

All NIL has done has made the rich much richer and everything is now above board. Teams like UConn, where football doesn’t really matter, are being left behind in the dust. If UConn fans have to choose between funding basketball recruits or football recruits, they will almost always choose the former. That might be tough for some people to hear, but it’s true.

UConn lacks the resources of a traditional power. (Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, Mora is cutting it loose against fans who want to complain without stepping up to help. It’s impossible for my brain to imagine something like this happening 10 years ago.

It’s now very easy to imagine because it’s happening. Mora wants better players (respect the honesty!), and he knows the only way he can accomplish that goal is with more NIL cash, which UConn isn’t stockpiling.

Jim Mora rants about fans complaining who don’t contribute to the team’s NIL success. (Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jim Mora’s message is crystal clear. Pay up or keep your mouth shut when it comes to UConn’s record. Fair or overreaction? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@OutKick.com.