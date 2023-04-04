What Did Dan Hurley Do After Leading UConn To National Title? He Practiced Disc Golf

Videos by OutKick

An empty NRG Stadium was waiting for UConn’s Dan Hurley as he made his way out to the floor after celebrating with his team. So, what does a championship winning coach do after the game? Hurley decided to practice his disc golf accuracy.

The press conferences were over, his team was preparing to load onto the busses and head back to the hotel to celebrate a national championship. But Dan Hurley was still making his rounds in the stadium, soaking in the moment, while also getting a lesson on how to throw a disc.

This all transpired while the world was still wondering how UConn put together this fantastic run to a championship. There aren’t many teams in college basketball history that have beaten their opponents in the NCAA Tournament like UConn did, but this team was obviously special.

So, why not partake in some frisbee action in the aftermath of a dominant run? This is exactly what Hurley decided to do. Thanks to Adam Zagoria of the New York Times, who filmed it all.

Newly crowned national champion Dan Hurley tossing the disc after winning @UConnMBB ‘s 5th championship @USAUltimate @theAUDL pic.twitter.com/uD9U4LGG9y — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 4, 2023

HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 03: Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies reacts as he cuts down the net after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It wasn’t enough that his team destroyed each opponent during their title run. The UConn head coach had to show off his disc golf skills in the aftermath. In the end, this turned out to be a fantastic night for UConn athletics, as the Huskies made another run to a national title.

If Hurley ever decides to take his talents to the Disc Golf circuit, I imagine he’d have just as much success.