What Did Dan Hurley Do After Leading UConn To National Title? He Practiced Disc Golf

updated

Videos by OutKick

An empty NRG Stadium was waiting for UConn’s Dan Hurley as he made his way out to the floor after celebrating with his team. So, what does a championship winning coach do after the game? Hurley decided to practice his disc golf accuracy.

The press conferences were over, his team was preparing to load onto the busses and head back to the hotel to celebrate a national championship. But Dan Hurley was still making his rounds in the stadium, soaking in the moment, while also getting a lesson on how to throw a disc.

This all transpired while the world was still wondering how UConn put together this fantastic run to a championship. There aren’t many teams in college basketball history that have beaten their opponents in the NCAA Tournament like UConn did, but this team was obviously special.

So, why not partake in some frisbee action in the aftermath of a dominant run? This is exactly what Hurley decided to do. Thanks to Adam Zagoria of the New York Times, who filmed it all.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 03: Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies reacts as he cuts down the net after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It wasn’t enough that his team destroyed each opponent during their title run. The UConn head coach had to show off his disc golf skills in the aftermath. In the end, this turned out to be a fantastic night for UConn athletics, as the Huskies made another run to a national title.

If Hurley ever decides to take his talents to the Disc Golf circuit, I imagine he’d have just as much success.

Dan HurleyDisc golfHuskiesnational championshipSan Diego StateUCONNUCONN Huskies

Written by Trey Wallace

Trey Wallace is the host of The Trey Wallace Podcast that focuses on a mixture of sports, culture, entertainment along with his perspective on everything from College Football to the College World Series.

Wallace has been covering college sports for 15 years, starting off while attending the University of South Alabama. He’s broken some of the biggest college stories including the Florida football “Credit Card Scandal” along with the firing of Jim McElwin and Kevin Sumlin. Wallace also broke one of the biggest stories in college football in 2020 around the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations against Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Wallace also appears on radio across seven different states breaking down that latest news in college sports.

Leave a Reply