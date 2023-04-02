Tough Look For Houston Steakhouse As UConn Star Blames Violent Illness On Pregame Meal

Videos by OutKick

We’ve all been there, Jordan Hawkins… Perhaps this will serve as a life lesson for the future.

Hawkins, a former four-star recruit, is the second-leading scorer for UConn basketball in 2022/23. The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard dropped 13 points in 25 minutes during Saturday’s Final Four win over Miami, but almost didn’t play at all.

Hawkins was dealing with stomach issues leading up to the biggest game of his career thus far. He didn’t practice much on the backend of the week and was forced to spend much of his time praying the the porcelain god back at the team hotel.

Despite the illness, Hawkins gave it a go.

On Saturday morning, hours before tipoff, Hawkins was able to finally keep down a piece of toast. His stomach was mostly empty and his coach described him as pale and fatigued.

And not in a good way, if that is even a thing.

Although all Hawkins wanted to do was sleep, his upset stomach made that impossible. The UConn medical staff spent the entire day at his side, trying to keep him as comfortable as possible.

Jordan Hawkins was not well. If it was anything other than the Final Four, he may not have played.

Head coach Dan Hurley sensed that his team’s best pure shooter was not himself, but the team cleared him to play. There was no way that Hawkins was going to miss the NCAA Tournament semifinal.

"Gutting it out… he's such a warrior."



Dan Hurley says Jordan Hawkins is giving his all despite battling an illness tonight 👏#MarchMadness @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/joUOW2gKiB — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023

In the end, despite the fact that he was not anywhere close to 100%, Hawkins played a crucial role in leading the Huskies to their first National Championship appearance since 2013. He played 25 minutes in the 17-point win and hit three of his eight shot attempts.

From sleeping on the bathroom floor to playing in the Final Four… It was quite the last 36 hours for Jordan Hawkins! He joined @John_Fanta from the @UConnMBB locker room to break it down. pic.twitter.com/YwQr8bbe5n — BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) April 2, 2023

After the game, Hawkins revealed the culprit for his illness. It was one of his favorite foods, he thinks.

On the eve of his stomach bug, while out to eat at Mastro’s steakhouse in Houston, Hawkins had some steak, mac-and-cheese, mashed potatoes and calamari. It was the octopus that may have caused the problems.

Crispy and flavorful? You can count on calamari. pic.twitter.com/2Fl1RjUJnk — Mastro's Restaurants (@MastrosOfficial) March 27, 2023

“I love calamari,” Jordan Hawkins said after the game. “I don’t think I’m ever eating it again.”

Tough look for Mastro’s. Doesn’t sound like the fine dining establishment, which is highly-regarded, will be getting an influx of calamari orders any time soon!