Dante Moore chose to enroll early at UCLA to get a jump start on the playbook and to establish himself as a legitimate contender for the starting quarterback job as a freshman. He arrived in Westwood in January for his semester, worked through spring ball, and came out as a potential option at the most important position on the field.

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is gone and Chip Kelly needs to make a decision. Will the sixth-year head coach hand the keys over to incumbent backup Ethan Garbers or tap the five-star freshman who flipped from Oregon at the buzzer?

The latter, Dante Moore, knows how to win. He finished his high school career with a 40-11 record across four seasons, and won two state titles in Michigan.

The question is whether he is ready to lead a Power Five program in Year 1. That’s up to Kelly, but the Bruins have been giving him his fair share of first-team reps during fall camp.

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore completes a pass to Carsen Ryan during practice. pic.twitter.com/SXTgqlfVB2 — James H. Williams covers UCLA football (@JHWreporter) August 4, 2023

Regardless of whether Moore starts or not, there has been a lot of chatter about his current situation over the last few days. It has all revolved around Name, Image and Likeness.

Is he happy at UCLA?

Moore keeps a low profile and doesn’t see most of what is said about him online.

Seems like a timely moment to clip this question @haleymsawyer posed to #UCLA freshman QB Dante Moore asking why he chooses to not be active on social media: pic.twitter.com/LrxzmVnrEE — Tracy McDannald 📎 (@Tracy_McDannald) August 6, 2023

However, he caught wind of the most recent conversation involving his name.

Rumors started to swirl last week about Moore’s happiness. They said that the top-five recruit is not happy with his NIL compensation and is already considering a transfer for more money.

For better or for worse, the current landscape of collegiate athletics and its relationship with NIL made it possible that the rumor is true. Players are leaving their programs for bigger bags on a relatively frequent basis. Coaches aren’t happy with the new (two-year-old) reality.

Dante Moore shut it all down.

As the rumors surrounding his disgruntlement started to get out of hand, Moore’s grandmother was the first to disprove the theories with a comment on Facebook. She also claimed that he is likely going to start for the Bruins this fall.

Dante Moore’s grandma was not having it.

UCLA wide receiver Kyle Ford called the rumors a lie not long thereafter.

🎣’n, Quit cappin…lol — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) August 6, 2023

Despite all of the people around Moore disproving the negative chatter, it continued. The gossip did not quiet down. Rather, it ramped up even more on Sunday evening.

Things got so out of hand that Moore had to tweet for the first time since Jan. 8 and shut it down. He is not frustrated with his NIL package. He’s not going anywhere.

To clear the Air these “Rumors” are totally False. I’m blessed and thankful to be a Bruin. I Love being around this brotherhood! #GoBruins — Dante MOORE (@dantemoore05) August 7, 2023

There you have it. From Moore himself.