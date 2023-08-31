UCF’s Stadium Will Feature Special Foods Inspired By Their Opponents

Videos by OutKick

The UCF Knights open their 2023 season on Thursday night when they welcome the Kent State Golden Flashes to FBC Mortgage Stadium.

The Knights are heavily favored in their first game since joining the Big 12, but even if the game isn’t particularly exciting at least the concession stand will be.

UCF has announced that they’re rolling out a special menu that will feature an item that pays homage to the visiting team at each home game this season.

They’re calling it Big 12 Eats, but that doesn’t mean that some of the non-conference opponents aren’t getting their own culinary tip o’ the cap.

According to Fox 35 Orlando’s Dani Medina, the special items hit stands tonight. The first one is a doughnut burger that serves as a salute to Kent State and northeast Ohio.

The Knights’ next home game is on September 16 when Villanova comes to town. That day, Philly Cheesesteaks are the special offering for obvious reasons.

UCF’s FBC Mortgage Stadium will have some special foods on the menu this season. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

UCF Is Welcoming Big 12 Fans With Special Grub

Then we get into the Big 12 schedule with the Knights’ first Big 12 opponent being the Baylor Bears when they’ll serve up mini brisket sliders.

However, using the word “mini” is a little redundant when we’re talking sliders…

Brisket will be on the menu later in the year when Houston visits the Bounce House. For that game, the Knights will be offering Beef Brisket Tacos.

The two other Big 12 teams who will drop by this season are West Virginia and Oklahoma. Those two schools will be represented by pepperoni rolls and bacon cheese fries respectively.

It’s a cool idea, and maybe something they’ll keep doing in the future.

I’ll be first in line to buy a ticket to Iowa State’s first visit if they throw a pork tenderloin sandwich on the menu.

That midwestern staple is good eatin’.

