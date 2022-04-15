UCF Spring Game Jerseys To Feature Custom QR Codes

UCF football’s Spring Game will get underway Saturday at the Bounce House and introduce a unique concept to the college football world.

Beyond on the annual team scrimmage, UCF players will take the field with a QR code on the back of their jerseys. When scanned, that QR code will link to a player’s bio page on the UCF athletics website. Fans can then find links to the player’s social media pages, as well as websites to purchase player-branded merchandise.

The Future of College Football is 𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡 here pic.twitter.com/br2eBXxuXM — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 15, 2022

Former Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who transferred to UCF in January, is among those embracing the ever-evolving name, image and likeness (NIL) landscape.

When UCF head coach Gus Malzahn took over the program in February 2021, he proclaimed that “the future of college football” was in East Orlando. And with the introduction of NIL, Malzahn sought out to get ahead of the pack.

During last year’s Spring Game, UCF players wore jerseys with their Twitter handles on the nameplate.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙪𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 of college football 𝙞𝙨 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚. pic.twitter.com/QMOcKYwt9k — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 10, 2021

“Last year, we put Twitter handles on our jerseys. I was like, ‘What the heck am I doing?’” Malzahn said, via Sports Illustrated. “We wanted to be the school that embraced it. At the old traditional schools, there’s a lot of dynamics. Yeah, they’re for it but really, they’re not for it. We are a school that can fully embrace it—the young school, social media. It fits with us.”

