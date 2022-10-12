UCF Unveils Epic Space-Themed Uniforms

UCF will have some awesome uniforms Thursday against Temple.

The Knights have worn space-themed uniforms annually since 2017, and the 2022 version is absolute fire.

You can check out the announcement video below. It’s a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart.

MISSION VI: Into the Darkness pic.twitter.com/bqNZkYlCs5 — Citronauts Football (@UCF_Football) October 11, 2022

Not only do these uniforms look awesome, but the more you dig into them, the cooler the threads get. Specifically, the helmets are great.

Each player will have special decals representing all the “missions” he’s already been a part of in the past, according to a release from the program. That’s a neat way of simply saying previous space-themed games the player has been a part of.

UCF unveils latest space-themed uniforms. The helmets have decals representing previous space games. (Credit: UCF Football)

As we all know, great uniforms are an important part of the college football game, and these uniforms from UCF are about as cool as you’ll ever see.

The Kennedy Space Center is east of Orlando, and clearly, the Knights are very proud of the school and region’s association with NASA and the United States’ space program.

Now, once again, the UCF Knights will take the field wearing some absolutely sick space uniforms.

UCF unveils latest space-themed uniforms. The Knights will wear them against Temple. (Credit: UCF Football)

Win or lose, at least the Knights will have the freshest uniforms of the week. That’s a complete and total guarantee.