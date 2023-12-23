UCF Fans Paid Thousands To Not Have To Sing Frankie Valli’s ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ Anymore

Videos by OutKick

This week the UCF Knights football team was gearing up for a date with Georgia Tech in the prestigious Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla. Meanwhile, some UCF fans had something else on their mind: killing off a sing-along tradition.

Actually, the “tradition” of the crowd at FBC Mortgage Stadium — AKA the Bounce House — belting out the Frankie Valli tune “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” has only been in place since 2021. That’s so recent, I, a 2018 graduate of the University of Central Florida, was not even aware of it.

But that’s probably a good thing because I would have hated it. That’s just a knockoff of the equally tired tradition of singing “Sweet Caroline.”

I’ve made my feelings about that song being sung in stadiums very clear before…

A lot of fans felt the same, and there was apparently a near schism within the Knights fanbase between those who thought this was stupid and those who thought it was great. We’ll call the latter group “wrong.”

UCF Fans Are Smart And Were Even Willing To Pay To Kill The Tradition Off

According to Fox 35 Orlando, Kingdom NIL, the school’s official NIL collective decided to hold a charity drive to decide whether or not to continue with the tradition.

They had planned to do this during the team’s bye week but scrapped that plan after a string of losses. Instead, this pledge drive was tied into the Early Signing Period for new recruits.

GO KNIGHTS, 𝓢𝓘𝓖𝓝 𝓞𝓝✍️



Our first day of giving for @KingdomNIL starts now!



Support @UCFKnights student-athletes today ⚔️https://t.co/R93sroSnQ1 pic.twitter.com/TIlz8JfDe5 — UCF ChargeOn Fund (@ChargeOnFund) December 20, 2023

So how did it shake out? Well, considering UCF fans and alumni are an intelligent, cultured, and frankly, very physically attractive bunch, you bet your sweet ass they killed that dumb tradition.

Good. UCF already has great traditions. Spirit Splash. Not stepping on the seal in the Student Union. The student section jumping in unison which makes the stadium bounce — hence “the Bounce House” — to the point that you start doing armchair structural engineer math.

They don’t need to be doing one of those tired singalongs.

Good riddance.

Better yet, the drive raised $27,000 for Kingdom NIL.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle