UCF Beats Boise State Thanks To Field Goal-Kicking Stud Colton Boomer

UCF won in walk-off fashion against Boise State on Saturday night and the star of the evening was the right leg of kicker Colton Boomer.

The sophomore out of Lake Mary, Florida — about 25 minutes away from UCF’s campus — lit it up on that famous blue turf that always hurt my eyes. He went 4-for-4 on the night on an evening the Knights offense had a little trouble finishing.

Not only was he perfect, Boomer also unloaded an absolute… well, an absolute boomer.

One of the four field goals he kicked was a 55-yard bomb, tying a school record.

Colton Boomer tied Ed O'Brien's UCF Record with this 55 yarder



📺@CFBONFOX



pic.twitter.com/ilabJDED9V — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) September 10, 2023

Credit where it’s due, that was not the longest kick of the night. The Broncos’ Jonah Dalmas had a bomb of his own, and his was just a touch longer.

He clobbered a 56-yarder which tied a program record.

UCF Kicker ‘Booms’ Walk-Off Game-Winner

However, it was Boomer who found the game on his foot. After a late drive into field goal range, Boomer trotted out and drilled No. 4 on the evening from 40 yards out.

A chip shot compared to his 55-yarder.

Full disclosure: as a UCF alum, I panicked on that one, because I thought for sure a Bronco was going to get a paw on it, but nope.

Boomer was the star of the game and has a clean sheet on the season (UCF didn’t need him to kick in field goals against Kent State). What’s wild is that in his collegiate career, Boomer has only missed one kick.

It was a 64-yarder last season, and they only tried it because Gus Malzahn just felt like having some fun.

The Knights goes to 2-0 on the scene, while Boise finds themselves in the rare position of dropping to 0-2 to start the season. The last time that happened was 2005.

