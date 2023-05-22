Uber Suspends DEI Officer Addressing ‘Karen’ Slur. #WhiteWomenFeelingsDontMatter.

Videos by OutKick

Uber’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) chief, Bo Young Lee, is on leave for denouncing the word, “Karen,” a racial slur to describe white women.

Last month, Lee arranged an event dubbed “Don’t Call Me Karen” as part of Uber’s “Moving Forward” event series.

In short, Uber does not allow white women to be offended. Their feelings do not matter.

According to a leaked screenshot, the event promised “an open and honest conversation about race” with a panel discussion in which an Asian woman would moderate.

“We will be diving into the spectrum of the American white woman’s experience from some of our female colleagues, particularly how they navigate around the ‘Karen’ persona,” the invite said.

It was reportedly the non-white employees at Uber who raised a fuss over the company addressing the term.

The New York Times reports that said employees claimed the event made them feel “pain.” The employees accused Uber of lecturing them “on the difficulties experienced by white women.”

One may conclude these employees have used the racially-charged insult a time or two. Why else would they be so offended by its denouncement?

Nonetheless, Uber says it understands the “pain ” the lecture caused.

“We have heard that many of you are in pain and upset by yesterday’s Moving Forward session,” Uber told its employees. “While it was meant to be a dialogue, it’s obvious that those who attended did not feel heard.”

Uber heard them. And then suspended Bo Young Lee.

On May 18, Uber’s chief people officer Nikki Krishnamurthy shared in an email with staff announcing the company asked Lee “to step back and take a leave of absence while we determine next steps.”

Uber confirmed to The New York Post that Lee was still on her leave of absence as of Monday.

Translation: non-white employees are allowed to use racial slurs to define white women and DEI officers who oppose face termination.