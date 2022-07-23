Uber Eats Driver Shoved Off A Bridge During Road Rage Incident

The next time you order food from a delivery service and it’s taking longer than it should, remember this story.

It all went down last week in Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. The Uber Eats driver, who is wearing his helmet, got into an argument with the two occupants of another vehicle.

The apparent road rage incident got heated and eventually turned physical. The driver was pushed by the female from the other vehicle, but let that go. More words were exchanged before it looked like he was going to walk away.

He should have kept walking

Something that was said to the Uber Eats driver caused him to turn back towards the two. He then decided to take a swing at the male. That was a mistake.

After the two traded a few quick punches, the man pushed the Uber Eats driver — only identified as a 26-year-old named Guillermo — over the side of the bridge.

Luckily, if you can call it that, Guillermo only suffered a broken leg from the fall.

Tip a little extra the next time you use a food delivery service. You have no idea what they’re going through to get your food to you. They could literally be getting shoved off of a bridge.

Not all food delivery drivers are heroes

I don’t know who started the road rage incident. It very well could have been the Uber Eats driver’s fault, but I’m siding with him and all food delivery drivers. Why? Because I don’t want to get off the couch and go get my own food.

And the other guy was driving a red car. I don’t know if this translates to Mexico, but there’s something to be said about those who drive red cars.

If you drive a red car, don’t take it personally, but there’s a reason they charge you more for car insurance. You tend to be a little more on the aggressive side.