Trent Dilfer Makes Bold Claim About SEC Night Games And The Super Bowl

Trent Dilfer thinks playing under the lights in an SEC stadium is better than the Super Bowl.

Dilfer and the UAB Blazers play Georgia in Athens Saturday night, and the former NFL passer and Super Bowl champion is ready to roll.

Not only is he ready to roll, but he thinks SEC night games are a better atmosphere than the Super Bowl.

“An SEC atmosphere at night is way better than the Super Bowl. I think it’s the second-coolest thing I have ever been to as a spectator…It’s the coolest thing I have ever been able to go to, in live sports. I think it’s better than Super Bowls,” Dilfer said during a press conference earlier in the week, according to Rivals.

“I’m personally, really excited about going to an SEC game at night. I mean, it’s different. Their slogan is ‘It just means more.’ It’s different, and it’s true,” the UAB coach further told the media.

Trent Dilfer says SEC night games are better atmospheres than the Super Bowl. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Remember, Dilfer won Super Bowl XXXV with the Ravens over the Giants. He’s not just a random man opining about SEC night games and the Super Bowl.

He won a ring in the NFL and played on the biggest stage in sports. Yet, despite hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, he thinks SEC night games take the cake for the best atmosphere.

Dilfer’s experience with SEC night games appears limited to one Alabama/Ole Miss game in Tuscaloosa when the Crimson Tide were recruiting his daughter to play volleyball. If you’re going to just go to one SEC game, that’s certainly a great choice.

Trent Dilfer and UAB travel to Athens to play Georgia Saturday night. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As for whether or not he’s correct, opinions will vary, but I do think there’s certainly some credibility to his argument. Remember, major college football stadiums are almost always bigger than NFL stadiums, fans have much closer connections to the team and the SEC’s mantra of “It just means more” exists for a reason.

Major college football is a different kind of beast. Now, are there plenty of NFL fans who would absolutely disagree with Dilfer’s opinion? Without a doubt, but how many of them have played in a Super Bowl and coached in an SEC night game? Almost none.

Trent Dilfer prefers SEC night games to the Super Bowl. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Personally, I’ve only attended one SEC game that was played under the lights. It was an Ole Miss/LSU game years ago, and it was electric. It certainly rivaled any Big Ten game under the lights I’d ever been to. Which atmosphere do you prefer: the Super Bowl or an SEC night game? Let us know in the comments below.