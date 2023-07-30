U.S. Under 12 Team Demolishes New Zealand 43-1 In Historic Victory

Videos by OutKick

The future of U.S. baseball seems to be in pretty good hands.

The U.S. 12 and under baseball team opened its World Cup schedule on Saturday by playing New Zealand. And they did not mess around.

The U.S. team started with three runs in the first inning, then added eleven more in the second.

14-0 would be bad enough, but the third inning is where the game really got out of control. Thanks to two home runs by Bryant Ju, the U.S. team put up 20 runs in a single inning. Yeah. A 34-0 lead after three innings.



They must have taken their foot off the gas afterwards, as they scored just nine more runs in the fourth inning.

In an inexcusable blemish, the U.S. allowed an unearned run, meaning the final score after four innings was an eye popping 43-1.

Started our run off with a bang. #ForGlory🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Hh67XVo2aa — USA Baseball 12U (@USABaseball12U) July 29, 2023

Highlights from the game present an awe inspiring look at what complete domination on a baseball field looks like.

RRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRecap video ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Qx7EVPhWYK — USA Baseball 12U (@USABaseball12U) July 29, 2023

Not even the Oakland A’s are that bad.

U.S. Baseball Overwhelming Favorites To Win World Cup

Led by Ty Glaus, the son of former Los Angeles Angels star Troy Glaus, the U.S. team is expected to sail through the tournament, being played in Taiwan.

The 43 run outburst broke the record for any under 12 national team. A record that this same U.S. team set with 29 runs against Venezuela.

After the absolute demolition derby, the U.S. group will play Panama on Sunday night.