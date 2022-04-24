Will Tyson Fury Really Retire After Retaining Title? ‘I’m A Legend In This Game,’ He Says

Tyson Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte with a massive right uppercut, and if Fury is to be believed, that victorious punch will go down as the final of his career, as relayed by our Nick Geddes.

That sixth-round knockout blow enabled Fury to retain the WBC heavyweight title, and now positions him to just sit back and reflect on his Hall of Fame career. At the age of 33, he said that is precisely what he intends to do.

“I’ve done everything asked of me,” Fury told reporters after the bout. “I’ve done more promotion, more interviews than anybody, and I go above and beyond with all these shows I fight on, so I definitely deserve to be able to make a choice where I think it benefits me most.

“I’ve given 20 years to boxing, amateur and professional. I’ve had me brains knocked out. I’ve been put down, I’ve been rocked, I’ve been cut. I’ve had tough fights, I’ve had draws, I’ve had wins. I’ve boxed all over the world. How much blood can you get out of a stone?”

Fury (32-0-1, 23 knockouts) set up his final punch — which landed squarely on Whyte’s chin — with his 143rd jab of the fight. Whyte, 34, immediately collapsed to the canvas.

It was a tough ending for the No. 1 title contender, who waited more than 1,600 days for a shot at Fury.

After getting knocked out cold and falling flat on his back, Whyte stumbled to his feet. It did no good.

“He managed to get up but staggered into the corner and referee Mark Lyson waved it off at 2:59 of the sixth round in front of a deliriously happy crowd of 94,000 pro-Fury fans at Wembley Stadium in London,” wrote Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

“He tried to make it rough, fair play to him,” Fury said. “He was trying to handle me there.

“He was trying to wrestle with a dinosaur. I’m like a T-Rex in there. I’m 6-foot-9, 270 pounds. It’s difficult, especially when you’re shorter and you’re not as quick as well. He tried hitting me with the elbows, head. … He was using the forearms, trying to elbow me. When you try to cheat in a fight, you always come up second-best.”

But now, it seems, Fury will become a dinosaur in more ways than one. But will he pull a Tom Brady and just announce he’s unretired in a few weeks?

Fury, for his part, says forget about it, man.

“I’ve fulfilled everything I’ve ever wanted to fulfill,” he said. “I’m going to retire as the second heavyweight in history after Rocky Marciano to retire undefeated. … [Whyte] didn’t fight a world champion, I ain’t a world champion; I’m a legend in this game.

“And you can’t deny it, I’m the best heavyweight who’s ever been. There ain’t ever been one who can beat me. Six-foot-9 frame, 270-pound weight, can move like a middleweight and hit like a thunderstorm and can take a punch like anybody else. … [I have] the heart of a lion, the mindset of the Wizard of Oz.

“I gave everything to you guys, put it on the line every single time. Enough is enough. … To come back for a big, big fight at home, it’s been amazing. I couldn’t have topped it off, it’s been a fairytale few years, it’s been absolutely more than I ever dreamed as a kid, and as an adult. … I’m very happy with me career.”