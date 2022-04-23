Tyson Fury KO’s Dillian Whyte, Hints At Possible Retirement

By the time Tyson Fury made his way to the ring to King of Leon’s “Sex on Fire,” you just had that feeling. That feeling that Fury was coming for a knockout in his first fight on his home soil of the United Kingdom since 2018.

And in Round 6 against Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 at Wembley Stadium Saturday, Fury decided it was time to sing some “American Pie.” With Whyte fading, Fury uncorked a right-hand uppercut to put away Whyte and successfully defend his WBC and Lineal Heavyweight championships.

TYSON FURY (-575) WITH THE UPPERCUT KO

The Round 6 knockout improved Fury’s overall record to 32-0-1, cementing himself as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all-time.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 23: Tyson Fury (L) knocks-down Dillian Whyte (R) during their WBC heavyweight championship fight at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

But that might be a wrap for Fury, who sounds ready to hang ’em up after 14 years of professional boxing. With no clear challengers ahead, Fury said after the fight that this could be his swan song.

“I have to be a man of me word and I think this is it,” Fury said. “This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King and what a way to go out. A big thank you to the United Kingdom!”

