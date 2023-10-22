Tyson Bagent Plays Well For Bears, Eliminating Some Of The Justin Fields Excuses

Videos by OutKick

Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields is one of the most divisive players in the NFL. Some believe that he’s a star who’s held back by the Bears roster and coaching staff. Others, like me, understand that he doesn’t have what it takes to be a long-term NFL starting quarterback. Tyson Bagent, an undrafted rookie, helped Chicago beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

That speaks volumes about Justin Fields, whether people want to acknowledge it or not.

Now in his third NFL season, Fields has a 7-26 record in games he has started for the Bears. He has led the team to one victory in their last 14 games. Tyson Bagent has also led the team to one victory. Except, he did that in his first career start as a UDFA.

Chicago Bears quarterbacks Tyson Bagent and Justin Fields. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

He’s not the first backup to win more games than Fields, either. Fields started 10 games in his rookie season, going 2-8. Andy Dalton started six games for the Bears and won three of them.

Since Fields was drafted, the Bears are 7-26 in games started by the former Ohio State QB. They’re 4-5 in games started by any other signal-caller.

Bagent didn’t play incredibly well, either. He was 21 of 29 for 162 yards. He also ran three times for 24 yards.

But it’s more about what he didn’t do vs. what he did do. He didn’t turn the ball over. He didn’t take too many sacks (just one, in fact).

Those are the issues that plague Justin Fields. Sure, he makes incredible plays. But, he makes incredibly terrible plays, too. Those plays frequently cost the Bears games.

That’s what Bagent’s performance showed. The Bears don’t necessarily need their quarterback to have superhuman efforts. They just need a guy who protects the football and gets it to his teammates quickly.

That’s not Justin Fields.

Those who believe that he can be that guy are going to be waiting. For a long time.