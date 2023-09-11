Justin Fields Throws Terrible INT, Leads To Incredible Pick-6 For Packers LB Quay Walker

Videos by OutKick

So many people in the NFL world believe that Justin Fields is a superstar-in-the-making. I am not one of those people. He had ridiculous odds to win the NFL MVP coming into the season (depending on the book, he had around Top 5 odds to capture the award). But after another lackluster performance in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, perhaps the hype train for the Chicago Bears quarterback might finally slow down.

Probably not, though.

Most in the NFL media pumped up Fields all offseason, believing the Bears could challenge in the NFC North and Fields could be an MVP. I never bought into the hype and still don’t. Fields is a great athlete with a strong arm but very limited football awareness.

Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears fumbles the ball against the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

He’s not a particularly accurate thrower and he makes bad decisions. All offseason, though, reports came out raving about his improvement over last year. Fields is better in the pocket, they said.

So, the Bears — who won 3 games last year — entered Week 1 as slight favorites over their division rival Green Bay Packers.

Justin Fields made some great plays with his feet, like he does, but once again showed his limitations in the passing game. That culminated with a horrible interception that sealed the Bears fate.

I understand that it’s third-and-11 with the Bears trailing by 17 points in the 4th quarter. Fields is trying to make a play. However, there’s a difference between “trying to make something happen” and throwing the ball over the middle of the field right to a defender.

Fields wasn’t facing any pressure and didn’t need to force this throw. But he clearly misread the coverage and likely didn’t even see Walker. That’s the bigger issue.

Credit to Quay Walker for an incredible touchdown run, too. Love seeing defenders get the ball in their hands and make something happen.

In the game, Fields lost a fumble, threw an interception and took four sacks. It’s more of the same from him.

Yet, most NFL media will rush to blame someone else and defend Fields.

Even after getting blown out as a home favorite after making plenty of questionable plays.

It’ll become clear to everyone else soon enough.