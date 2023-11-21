Tyrus Live Show Hilariously Details How To Navigate A World That’s Gone Soft

Videos by OutKick

The world has gone soft. Too many people are afraid to joke, afraid to laugh, afraid to go against the grain, to speak their mind or to stand up for what’s right.

Tyrus is not one of those people.

The former professional wrestler and current Fox News personality is in the middle of his ‘Nuff Said Comedy Tour, and I had the opportunity to attend a show in McMinnville, Tenn., earlier this month.

I always enjoy Tyrus’ insight on Gutfeld!, but I wasn’t sure what to expect from his stand-up act. What I got, though, was more than two hours of side-splitting material that never lost its momentum.

My face hurt from laughing.

Aside from our political leanings, I wouldn’t have thought I had much in common with the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. But Tyrus and his wife Ingrid, who opened the show, have a way of finding common ground with every person in the room.

The content was wildly relatable.

Because whether you’re a 6-foot-7 strongman, a sportswriter from Indiana or even a little old lady — who Tyrus says is his favorite demographic — we’re all just trying to navigate this same crazy world.

And man, has it gone crazy. He began the show by letting everyone know if they’re worried about silly things (like pronouns, for example), they might want to go ahead and leave.

Nothing about his material was offensive. But it was brutally honest, transparent and unapologetic. Some find that sort of rhetoric triggering.

But that’s exactly his point.

Tyrus told stories about his childhood and reminisced about his mother’s no-nonsense parenting style. “Mrs. Tyrus,” as he referred to her, forced her children both to walk the line and to take accountability for their own actions — a quality lost on too many young people these days.

I won’t spoil any of the jokes, but Tyrus navigated through a range of topics, seamlessly transitioning from personal anecdotes to current political issues. His bit about President “Brandon” and our yellow-school-bus loving VP was especially hilarious.

The show even got a little raunchy as Tyrus gave a detailed account of his, um, unsuccessful trip to the fertility clinic before he became a father. The little old ladies roared with laughter.

Thank you back to back sold out shows in Fresno Cali ! pic.twitter.com/6jbNkdxGXi — Tyrus (@PlanetTyrus) July 22, 2023

Nothing was off limits: Tyrus joked about race, religion, politics, sex, marriage and money. He encouraged us to embrace the uncomfortable, to find humor in the mundane and to speak the truth even when it’s unpopular.

The world might have gone soft, but you don’t have to.

It takes skill to make people laugh and think at the same time. Tyrus nailed it.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.