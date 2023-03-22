Tyrrell Hatton Uses Fringe As A Bumper In Mesmerizing Putt: Video

Videos by OutKick

Not only are PGA Tour players better at everything involved in the game of golf than you and I, but they’re also more creative. Tour players see things the regular golfer doesn’t, and that fact was on full display during Tyrrell Hatton’s opening match at the WGC Match Play on Wednesday.

Taking on Ben Griffin in his first match, Hatton was faced with a lengthy eagle putt on the Par 5 6th hole. Given the angle he was faced with towards the hole, Hatton elected to go with the more difficult route as opposed to the more traditional one.

While players have to putt balls into the fringe pretty frequently, using the fringe as a bumper like it’s the side of a pool table is a new one.

Hatton, somehow someway, got his golf ball to bounce off of the fringe and nestle inside of four feet.

Golf equivalent to using bumpers in bowling …



While Hatton made the unorthodox putt look easy, I can assure you it is not.

If there was ever a time to attempt this type of shot, match play is the format to do it in. Hatton could have hit the putt too hard and all the way off the green and walked away with a bogey, or worse, and live to see another one.

The Englishman went on to make the birdie putt to tie the hole with Griffin. He ultimately went on to lose the match 3&1.

