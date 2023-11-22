Tyreek Hill’s Wife Involved In Nachos Incident: Was It Her Fault?

Videos by OutKick

The responses are pouring in and the Internet seems to believe Tyreek Hill‘s wife, Keeta Hill, is 100% responsible for a nachos-spilling incident that was featured on this week’s HBO episode of Hard Knocks.

The nacho drama played out Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium where Keeta and Tyreek Hill’s mother, Anesha, were catching the Raiders game amongst the commoners when Keeta’s arms went up over a play and down came a fresh serving of nachos and nacho cheese right into Keeta’s hair.

You make the call: Is it Tyreek Hill’s wife’s fault a full serving of nachos crashed down into her hair and on her arm?

Now, I know what you’re thinking because I was thinking the same thing: What in the world is Tyreek Hill’s wife and mother doing sitting amongst the commoners at his home stadium when he’s playing on a contract that’s paying him $26 million or so this season?

His deal guaranteed $72 MILLION.

Then I watched the Hard Knocks clips that Keeta shared today to her Instagram Story and learned that Tyreek is trying to make sure he’s financially set for the rest of his life and it sounds like that means the whole Hill team watches what it spends and makes wise financial decisions.

“When I get home, this is every day,” Tyreek said on Hard Knocks about the business reports he gets from his wife.

“We talk about business stuff, business ventures. Investment opportunities. My time could be short in the NFL,” Tyreek added. “I’m ready to take the next step in being a husband. I want to wake up and cook breakfast for you,” the NFL vet told his wife.

Hill turns 30 in March.

That’s a bad age for wide receivers who haven’t invested wisely. Take a look at the numbers during the 2022 season. 14 of the top 25 wide receivers who caught the most yards were 25 and younger. Six receivers on that list were 28 to 30. Not a single receiver in the top 25 for yardage in 2022 was over 30.

That’s why you don’t pay for a luxury suite at Hard Rock Stadium and that’s why Keeta ended up with nacho sauce in her hair.

It happens.

Financial security down the road for the Hills will make it all worth it.