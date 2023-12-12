Tyreek Hill’s MVP Case Gains Big Boost From Turbulent ‘MNF’ Outing

Videos by OutKick

Tyreek Hill’s impact on the game is palpable, on or off the sidelines.

Miami Dolphins fans fell into an early panic after Hill suffered an apparent lower leg injury early in Monday night’s primetime game against the Tennessee Titans.

Tyreek Hill injury damn hope he’s ok pic.twitter.com/Gi7qg5A7sd — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) December 12, 2023

Hill went down on a nasty horsecollar tackle by Titans defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting, rolling his ankle in the process. The wideout writhed on the ground, staying out of the game with 2:50 left in the first quarter. Hill sat out the rest of the second quarter and returned from the halftime break without his helmet or cleats.

Tyreek Hill returned from the locker room without his helmet and his ankle untaped. pic.twitter.com/CNBOSY8tZC — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2023

Hill was questionable to return, and based on the footage, highly doubtful. However, Hill exceeded all expectations and returned to the game with 6:43 left in the third quarter. The crowds at Hard Rock Stadium chanted MVP! when Hill returned to the field.

Hill’s got grit, and a strong case for this year’s MVP honors.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s lack of production in Hill’s absence rightly boosted the wideout’s recognition on offense.

Hill came into the game with 1,481 receiving yards through 12 games. With four games left, Hill looks to hit the 2,000-yard receiving mark to add some momentum to a potential Dolphins postseason run.

Tyreek Hill is back in the game after ankle injury, and Dolphins crowd goes wild chanting MVP: pic.twitter.com/G0Whs5aTtS — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 12, 2023

