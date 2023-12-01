Tyreek Hill Stepping Up To Pay Salary Of Videographer Who Was Punished By NFL After Touchdown Celebration

Videos by OutKick

The NFL pulled the credential of Kevin Fitzgibbons, a videographer who covers the Miami Dolphins, following Tyreek Hill’s viral backflip touchdown celebration against the Carolina Panthers in October. Everyone sees the ridiculousness of the situation, including Hill, who is stepping up and paying the salary of the media member now out of a job.

“I told him I was gonna cover his salary, whatever the NFL was gonna pay him. I told him I was going to make sure that I do what’s right and take care of (Fitzgibbons),” Hill said, per USA Today. “Make sure you’re not out of a job.”

“I told him, ‘Don’t let this get to you, man. Like, just hold your head up,'” Hill explained. “‘You’re still young, continue to do what you love.'”

Hill also mentioned that he tried to get the NFL to reverse its decision of revoking the credential from Fitzgibbons, a 20-year-old University of Miami student, but the league refused to do so.

The moment the NFL is making a huge deal out of came after Hill scored a 41-yard touchdown against the Panthers in Miami just before halftime. Hill grabbed Fitzgibbons’ phone and recorded a selfie-style video while doing a flip in the air in what was an incredibly athletic moment, at the very least.

One of the league’s affiliated social media accounts tweeted the selfie video, but quickly deleted it after remembering NFL does indeed stand for No Fun League.

Fast-forward to this past Monday and Fitzgibbons shared a video explaining that the NFL revoked his credential for the remainder and “possibly for good” because he “had to be disciplined.”

The NFL said Fitzgibbons shouldn’t have given Hill his camera and that he was wrong for cheering afterward.

Hill was immediately hit with a 15-yard penalty for taunting and was later fined by the league for just over $10,800.

This situation shouldn’t be a reality, Fitzgibbons did nothing wrong, but good on Hill for stepping up and paying Fitzgibbons for the potential missed out income he’d be getting if the league hadn’t pulled his credential.