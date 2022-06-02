Tyreek Hill Insists He Wanted To Stay In Kansas City

New Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill might be feeling a little homesick.

Hill, who was traded from the Chiefs to Miami in mid-March, makes it clear that his preference was to stay in KC, catching balls from Patrick Mahomes.

The 28-year-old Hill admitted as much and more in a trailer for his yet-to-be released podcast, It Needed To Be Said. Within the trailer, Hill speaks with his agent Drew Rosenhaus and reiterates his love for Kansas City.

“Tyreek wanted to be there. Tyreek wanted to be in Kansas City,” Rosenhaus told Hill’s cohost, Attorney Julius Collins. Rosenhaus said he and Hill reached out to the Chiefs following last season and shared that same message.

Hill quickly jumped in: “Say that again — ‘Tyreek wanted to be in KC. Wanted. Wanted to be in KC, man.’”

Rosenhaus and Hill then shared that they attempted to work out a contract extension with Kansas City but were rebuffed.

This caused Collins to assume, then ask, if the reason an extension wasn’t worked out was because Hill was seeking a huge payday. “Cheetah”, as the lightning-fast Hill is often referred to, quickly confirmed that wasn’t the case.

“Noooooo. See, I didn’t…” an adamant Hill told Collins.

Before fading out with Hill sighing and shaking his head, the podcast seemed to insinuate Hill believes Kansas City purposely underutilized him to lower his trade value. That would seem as somewhat of a reach, considering Hill snagged a career-high 111 receptions for 1,239 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Whatever the case may be, he’s now alternating between football and podcasting in the Sunshine State.

