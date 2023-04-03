Tyreek Hill Could’ve Been Catching Passes From Deshaun Watson In Cleveland: ‘They Didn’t Want Me’

Videos by OutKick

The Cleveland Browns offense could have looked a whole lot different.

While signing autographs, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill told a Browns fan he wanted to play in Cleveland. But the organization, he said, wouldn’t pay him what he wanted.

“They should’ve paid me bro. I tried to go to Cleveland, I tried that but they didn’t want me,” Hill said.

Imagine if the #Browns would’ve landed Tyreek Hill after landing Deshaun Watson 🤯 (🎥:@MatthewDente20_). pic.twitter.com/58cQWG96wg — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) April 2, 2023

Instead, the Browns traded a fifth-round draft selection for wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper amassed 1,160 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for Cleveland in 2022.

Cleveland wasn’t originally named as a possible destination for Hill in the 2022 offseason. During an interview in October, Hill said the Kansas City Chiefs let him choose whether he wanted to be traded to the Dolphins or the New York Jets.

At the time, he said he chose the Dolphins for one reason: Florida doesn’t have state income tax.

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

And so far, things have turned out just fine for Tyreek Hill in Miami. In his first season with the Dolphins, he racked up a career-high 1,710 receiving yards. He also scored seven touchdowns and served as a double threat alongside second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins’ offense saw flashes of greatness last season but was quickly humbled with each injury to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

It’s hard to say how Hill would have fared catching passes from Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson, but he said Tagovailoa is “something special.”

“When he’s in there, it’s different,” Hill said. “Guys feel that around them. Guys go harder.”

Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins in March 2022.