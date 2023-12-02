Tyreek Hill Plays Santa, Buys Scooters For The Whole Dolphins Team

Videos by OutKick

Christmas came early for the Miami Dolphins this year, and it’s Tyreek Hill playing Santa Claus.

The All-Pro wide receiver surprised his teammates with brand new Segway electric scooters this weekend — all decked out in Christmas lights and aqua (not teal) bows.

The Dolphins shared video of players entering the facility to find their gifts lined up. The grateful athletes whooped, hollered, hugged Tyreek and began parading their scooters through the building.

If you want to see grown men instantly transform into giddy little kids, here you go.

“[Tyreek] came through, blessed our game with the scooters,” wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said.

Hill bundled each scooter — which retail for $3,000-$4,000 each — with a helmet (safety first), a T-shirt, duffel bag and a bluetooth speaker.

“I don’t owe nobody nothing for the rest of the year,” he joked.

Except maybe 640 more receiving yards to break the single-season record.

Scooters aside, it’s shaping up to be a very Merry Christmas for Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins.

At 8-3, Miami heads into December atop the AFC East with a comfortable three-game lead on the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins are at the top of league in nearly every offensive category, and the defense is finally healthy heading into the home stretch.

Plus, as evidenced by this scooter thing, they’re just having a whole lot of fun.

“I feel like we have more fun than any other team in the NFL from meeting with a couple of guys on different teams and asking around and talking,” running back Jeff Wilson Jr. said. “I’m not going to put any names out there, but I feel we have one of the most fun teams to be on.

“But we’re still about business. Don’t ever get it misconstrued.”

The Miami Dolphins are the funnest team in football. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Fresh off a Black Friday win over the Jets, Miami will next take the field Sunday on the road against the Washington Commanders.

And with just six games left on the schedule, the Dolphins are in a phenomenal position with the Playoffs looming.

Barring an epic collapse, they should scoot right in.

