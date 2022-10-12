Tyrann Mathieu Forced To Wear Tennessee Gear After Losing Bet To Alvin Kamara: Video

It looks like Alvin Kamara and Tyrann Mathieu had a friendly wager in place for this past weekend’s Tennessee-LSU game. Mathieu, a former Tiger, came out on the wrong end of the deal after Kamara’s Vols annihilated LSU 40-13 in Baton Rouge.

Kamara shared a video of him walking into the Saints’ locker room showing Mathieu wearing a bright orange Tennessee hoodie.

Credit to Mathieu for owning up to the loss and holding up his side of the bargain. Even though he was visibly uncomfortable in the UT threads.

Undefeated Tennessee is absolutely rolling so far this season behind the strong play of veteran quarterback Hendon Hooker, who finds himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation. If Hooker has a big outing against Alabama in Knoxville on Saturday he’ll likely be the Heisman favorite by Sunday morning.

LSU, on the other hand, has had a unique start in Brian Kelly’s first season at the helm. After losing to Florida State in heartbreaking fashion to begin the year, the Tigers reeled off four straight wins before being blown out by the Volunteers.