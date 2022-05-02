Tyrann Mathieu, Former All-Pro, Headed To New Orleans

Despite having a need for the position, New Orleans left last weekend’s NFL Draft without a safety. But fret not Saints fans, the backend of the defense should be just fine.

Less than 48 hours since the draft concluded, New Orleans sured up the defense by agreeing to terms with notable free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu, a Louisiana native.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the news Monday morning, tweeting: “The Saints are making a key post-draft addition, as they’re expected to sign All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu.”

The honey badger returns home after having spent the last three seasons with Kansas City. Mathieu was widely regarded as the league’s top remaining unsigned free agent. Prior to his time with the Chiefs, Mathieu spent a season with the Texans and five with the Cardinals. He spent two college seasons as an LSU Tiger.

The #Saints are making a key post-draft addition, as they’re expected to sign All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, sources say. A long-awaited signing that should be finalized in the coming days, the Honey Badger lands in a perfect spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2022

Mathieu’s decision to join the Saints – his choice reportedly came down to the Saints or Eagles – is sure to elicit audible groans from offenses around the NFL, especially those within the NFC South, who face the Saints twice a year.

An already stout defense adds Mathieu, a multi-time former All-Pro, who has more than 600 career tackles, 26 picks and three defensive touchdowns. More importantly, New Orleans is getting a proven winner. The honey badger, who turns 30 later this month, has been a part of two Super Bowls, winning one (LIV). His team’s have won four consecutive division titles.

Mathieu is the second safety to sign with New Orleans in the last two months. In March, former Jet Marcus Maye inked a three-year deal with the Saints.

