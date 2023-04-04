Videos by OutKick

Tyler Wahl’s time with the Wisconsin Badgers isn’t over just yet.

The talented forward has become a pillar of the Wisconsin basketball program over the last several seasons. After a very disappointing 2022-23 season for the Badgers, all eyes pivoted to whether or not Wahl would return.

The decision is in, and the Minnesota native isn’t done playing for Greg Gard, who desperately needed Wahl to return.

Tyler Wahl will return for another season with the Wisconsin Badgers. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Wahl announced in part the following:

I have always wanted to leave the Wisconsin jersey better than I found it and our team has accomplished a lot over the last few years… but we’re not finished. I’m thrilled and thankful to be able to say I’m returning for my fifth year with the Badgers. I can’t wait to create new memories with this group of guys and this program. Next season has already started… On, Wisconsin

You can read his full announcement below.

Tyler Wahl will play a fifth season for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Wahl’s legacy right now with the Wisconsin Badgers is a bit complicated. Overall, he’s a fan favorite who has put up really solid numbers wearing the cardinal and white.

In 2021-22, Wahl averaged 11.4 points a game, 5.9 rebounds per game and shot a blistering 51.6% from the field. He was quickly becoming one of the most dominant players in the Big Ten. However, health issues surrounding his ankle this season derailed what should have been a great year.

Wahl finished averaging 11.3 points per game, 6.3 rebounds but shot only 42.3% from the field. Fans grew frustrated with the state of the program and tensions hit a breaking point after the team failed to secure an NCAA Tournament bid. Greg Gard is on the hot seat going into next season by any metric.

Tyler Wahl returning to Wisconsin for a fifth season. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Tyler Wahl returning gives Gard one of his best weapons back, and if he’s healthy, Wisconsin could get rolling again. If Gard plans on staying employed in Madison, he’s going to need all the help he can get. He now has some with the talented forward suiting up for his fifth year.

As a Wisconsin man, it’d be great to see Wahl get back to his old ways. Prior to missing several games, he was dominating. Once he returned, he never got back to his old ways. Hopefully, 2023-24 allows Tyler Wahl to get back to being the player Wisconsin fans have come to know and support.