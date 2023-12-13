Former Miami Star QB Tyler Van Dyke Transfers To Wisconsin. Will Fans Be Happy?

Videos by OutKick

Tyler Van Dyke will finish his career with the Wisconsin Badgers, but some fans might not be sold.

The former Miami star announced the decision Tuesday, and Luke Fickell now has his new presumed QB1 with Tanner Mordecai’s final game being the bowl game.

However, will fans buy Van Dyke can be the QB Wisconsin needs to run Fickell and Phil Longo’s pass heavy offense?

I'm certainly not sold at all.

Is Tyler Van Dyke a great fit for the Wisconsin Badgers?

As a Wisconsin man, I’ll be the first to admit that I hope Van Dyke works out in Madison. Wisconsin’s offense was really tough to watch at times this season.

Fans and the team entered the year with sky high expectations. Instead of meeting expectations, the team went 7-5 in the regular season.

Now, Van Dyke will be tasked with injecting new life into the offense, but can he do it? His biggest problem is consistency.

He lit the college football world on fire in 2021 when he threw for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions. However, he took a massive step backwards after Mario Cristobal was hired. In the past two seasons, Van Dyke has struggled to ever find his groove again.

Former Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke transfers to Wisconsin. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

He’s thrown for 29 touchdowns and 17 interceptions since the start of the 2022 season. That’s a far cry from the numbers he was putting up in 2021. Did Cristobal cause his regression or was 2021 a fluke?

If it’s the former, then Luke Fickell and Phil Longo can probably get Tyler Van Dyke back to the QB he once was. If it’s the latter, then Wisconsin fans could be in for another disappointing season.

As someone pointed out to me Tuesday night, there’s no real downside in welcoming Van Dyke. The QB room now includes the former Miami star, Braedyn Locke, Nick Evers and true freshman Mabrey Mettauer.

Is Tyler Van Dyke the fix Wisconsin is looking for on offense? (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

If Van Dyke can't get the job done, then Luke Fickell can switch to one of the other three, but I'm far from sold he's the answer to Wisconsin's problems. I hope I'm wrong because another year of bad offense isn't going to be fun to watch.