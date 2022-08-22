Texas Tech Names Starting QB

Tyler Shough is officially the starting quarterback of the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The team announced Sunday night that the senior passer will open the 2022 season as QB1 in Lubbock.

Last season, Shough threw for 872 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions before suffering a broken collarbone. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

Prior to transferring to Texas Tech to play for the Red Raiders, he was a quarterback for the Oregon Ducks in Eugene.

Texas Tech names Tyler Shough starting QB. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

His most successful season of college football came in 2020 when he was playing for the Ducks. He threw for 1,559 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also tacked on 271 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Now, the athletic quarterback is securely in control of the QB1 job in Lubbock for Joey McGuire’s offense.

Texas Tech names Tyler Shough starting quarterback of the Red Raiders. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Shough is healthy, and the Red Raiders are going to need him to play at his full potential if the team wants to be successful.

It’s Joey McGuire’s first year as the team’s head coach, and having stable and consistent QB play is crucial.

How will Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough do in 2022? (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Tyler Shough has now been tapped with that responsibility. It should be fun for fans to see how he embraces the challenge.