D.K. Metcalf’s Tuxedo Modification Sticks Out Among Seahawks Greats At Tyler Lockett’s Wedding

Congratulations to Tyler Lockett, who finally got a ring. The 30-year-old NFL wide receiver married his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Jackson, on Saturday with quite a few of his former and current teammates in attendance.

Lockett, a devout Christian, has been outspoken about his relationship with God and with Jackson in the past. He was saving himself for marriage and even went so far as to say that not even Beyonce would get him to break his vow.

Here, @TDLockett12 discusses his new poetry book “Reflections”, his mental health and his virginity. It is the shortest, deepest talk with a player in a long time. https://t.co/3GjlIuyZAe pic.twitter.com/KBwPTewL0n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2019

Well, Lockett is now a married man so he deserves congratulations for more than just the ring!

All of that stuff aside, Lockett and his wife’s wedding looked like a blast. Lauren posed multiple photos to Instagram from the evening.

Tyler and Lauren Lockett’s wedding. (Images courtesy: @LaLavren/Instagram)

Their first dance was magical!

Among those in attendance was a group of Seattle greats, both past and present.

Bobby Wagner, Quandre Diggs, DK Metcalf, K.J. Wright, Bruce Irvin, Geno Smith and Russell Wilson all showed up to share Lockett’s special day, among others. The squad rolled deep.

The vibes are extremely high pic.twitter.com/PLgTiTA8aY — HOT TAKES ANA (free agency WE MOVE) (@FootballGirlAna) July 16, 2023

Quandre Diggs was looking sharp!

Most everybody invited showed up in a suit or tuxedo. There were a few exceptions.

Metcalf was not one of them. Well, he was, but wasn’t.

Lockett’s wide receiver counterpart pulled up in a tuxedo with a bowtie. However, he traded pants for shorts, dress socks for mid-calves, and dress shoes for Air Force 1s.

Congrats King! @TDLockett12

May Jesus Bless your Marriage forever!

🙏🏾🙌🏾♾️ pic.twitter.com/vd6PoL8osW — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 16, 2023

Metcalf has always been one to beat to his own drum and that was certainly true at Tyler Lockett’s wedding. He was the only person in attendance who was not wearing some kind of long pants, but had everyone else beat with his tuxedo!