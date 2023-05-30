Tyler Herro Expected To Return From Injury As Heat’s Magical Run Continues Into NBA Finals

Videos by OutKick

Not only did the Miami Heat stun the Boston Celtics on the road in Game 7 to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals, but the team is also expected to welcome back Tyler Herro into the lineup as their wildly impressive run continues.

Herro broke his right hand in Game 1 of the Heat’s first-round upset over the Milwaukee Bucks. The former Kentucky guard hasn’t played a minute since the injury, but that could change sooner rather than later.

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Herro is ramping up his rehab process and has a targeted date of Game 3 of the Finals to return to the hardwood. Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets would be the first of the series to take place in Miami.

Tyler Herro is expected to return to the Miami Heat lineup during the NBA Finals. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Herro was the third-leading scorer for Miami during the regular season averaging 20.1 points per game. He makes his living from beyond the arc averaging eight three-point attempts per game to go along with a 37.8% shooting percentage from three-point land.

After stunning the Bucks, New York Knicks, and Celtics, the Heat are the second No. 8 seed in NBA history to reach the Finals and did so without one of their most important pieces in Herro.

While Herro will likely ease his way back onto the floor if/when he returns during the Finals, his presence and threat from deep add another dynamic for a scorching-hot Miami team.