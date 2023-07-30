Videos by OutKick

Tyler Childers is known to keep his fans guessing. He doesn’t like to do anything the “conventional” way.

The 32-year-old neotraditional country, bluegrass and folk artist surprised us all with ‘Long Violent History,’ and then released three versions of ‘Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?’ in 2022 without any prior explanation of what was to come. Childers has also dropped music videos out of nowhere, and often pops up at various events and festivals to perform alongside his friends.

That was the case again in Newport, R.I., over the weekend!

Tyler Childers was not on the lineup for the Newport Folk Festival.

Although Childers wasn’t scheduled to play at one of the most prominent music festivals in his genre, he found multiple ways to get involved with the excitement. Both instances were a secret, but only one of them was kept!

Childers played a show with The Muppets on Friday. Yes, the puppets.

Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The event, which was held at Newport Blues Cafe, was advertised as ‘Shadrach Boggs.’ However, Childers fans quickly caught on to the alter ego and sold the place out.

Shadrach ‘Shady’ Boggs is a character that Childers played in the short film ‘Laid Back Makes a Deal.’ Tickets were gone in a matter of minutes once people figured it out.

And then, during the performance, Childers Boggs brought out a surprise guest— Floyd Pepper.

Pepper is the bass player from the Electric Mayhem band on The Muppet Show.

They rocked out together on Dr. Teeth and Electric Mayhem’s smash hit ‘Gonna Get There.’

They also played ‘Country Squire,’ among others.

Childers’ surprises were not done there!

The Turnpike Troubadours played on the main stage at Newport Folk Festival on Saturday. They brought out Jason Isbell to sing alongside Evan Felker.

And then it was Childers’ turn.

He came out and joined Turnpike to pay homage to the late John Prine.

Tyler Childers & Turnpike Troubadours just sang “Paradise” together @Newportfolkfest and safe to say we’ll never be the same pic.twitter.com/rfJb0bVVv1 — Oh Boy Records (@ohboyrecords) July 29, 2023

TC singin’ some JP on stage with TT



Ol @TTChilders is just full of surprises this week @TpTroubadours @Newportfolkfest @JohnPrineMusic a BIG thank you to kfb88 for all the amazing videos this weekend! #tylerchilders #turnpiketroubadours #johnprine #newportfolkfest pic.twitter.com/Q9fvDfwFS3 — Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Meme (@StayHereAndMeme) July 29, 2023

Even though Childers was not on the bill, he found plenty of ways to get involved with the historic festival up in New England! His full-length album ‘Rustin’ in the Rain’ will drop on Sept. 8.

Maybe there will be a few more surprises between now and then?