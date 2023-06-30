Two University Of Buffalo Football Players Kicked Off Team After Being Charged For Allegedly Beating Dog With Belt

Videos by OutKick

Two football players at the University of Buffalo have been charged with the alleged beating of a dog with a leather belt. The players involved, Zachary Pilarcek and Blake Hiligh, have been kicked off the team following the alleged incident that occurred on June 13.

Pilarcek and Hiligh were both charged with one count of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance. If convicted, both would face a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

According to a press release provided by prosecutors, the two were charged after a probe was opened by the SPCA of Erie County. The alleged beating of the four-year-old miniature poodle named Kobe took place in an apartment.

Two now-former Buffalo football players have been charged with the alleged beating of a dog. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The dog suffered abrasion and bruises from a leather belt before being seized from the home and treated by veterinarians. Kobe is still under care and treatment from vets at an undisclosed location, according to prosecutors.

The footage of the incident was obtained by Spectrum News 1. But the station said the video is too graphic to share. Buffalo News reports that the video shows one player holding the dog and attacking it with an item while the other player is behind the camera taping it.

“The UB football program has zero tolerance for this type of behavior,” coach Maurice Linguist said in a statement to the Buffalo News. The two players were initially suspended from the football program before ultimately being dismissed from the team.