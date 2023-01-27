Two-Time World Series Champ Aubrey Huff Tweets The NFL May Be Covering Up Damar Hamlin’s Death; Is Quickly Eviscerated

Videos by OutKick

Lack of exposure; no real interviews; a sharp drop in media coverage since the cardiac arrest … two-time World Series champ Aubrey Huff believes something’s up with Bills safety Damar Hamlin after suffering an on-field cardiac arrest in Week 17.

Huff has grown increasingly suspicious over the NFL’s major shift with the Hamlin news cycle: going from daily coverage on his status to going seemingly mum on the whole issue after Hamlin was declared healthy enough to no longer require medical attention.

This week, Huff put on his silver “thinking cap” and pitched a wild proposal on the whole Hamlin conspiratorial news cycle by stating that Hamlin’s either in grave shape or possibly dead.

And that the NFL is covering up the whole shebang.

Huff tweeted:

“Isn’t it weird that Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin was the biggest story for two weeks. Now we have media silence. Not a social media post from him, picture, or live video. Somethings fishy. NFL is either covering up his death, or he’s in bad shape.”

Given the rolling footage that has come out from the NFL and those around Hamlin, the conspiracy that Hamlin’s dead (an actual thing) has somehow managed to gain steam.

So far, the proof that Hamlin is still alive has ranged from personal postings on Hamlin’s Instagram and Twitter accounts to longtime friend and Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders sharing footage of his FaceTime call with the recovering Bills safety.

Insane conspiracy theorists keep saying no one's seen Damar Hamlin's face since his recovery. But Miles Sanders made this video showing Hamlin – and his face! – on his phone before the Eagles-Giants game on January 8. pic.twitter.com/H9lKiEfxce — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) January 25, 2023

Now, the elephant in the room here is that the Hamlin coverage has skirted any insight as to what caused the 24-year-old to go into cardiac arrest, with many assuming that the COVID vaccine played a part.

But to fully endorse the potential of Hamlin’s passing and that a grand scheme is in play to not just hire a body double but to fully mask a player’s death is next-level … creative.

If Hamlin were truly gone, the grievances from his close family and friends have been about as subdued as the news coverage of his recovery.

But if it’s merely food for thought, the Twitter masses spit out Huff’s claims.

“What’s wrong with you? Are you ill?” one commenter responded.

And the hits kept coming.

Or he’s recovering and his team lost so they are not in the news anymore — Sandi Mayer (@sandimayer6) January 27, 2023

Josh Allen already addressed this. Damar was at the game, with the team as well in the locker room. Why is this even a thing lmao — Hoos Ballin (@fivepillarhoos) January 26, 2023

You typed this and also pressed send — Logical Bears Fan (@LogicalBears) January 26, 2023

“Not a social post from him”—except for his social media posts. — Jeffrey S. Thompson (@JThom7248) January 26, 2023

I’m a fan of yours, but he’s alive. He came to a practice and was in a box at the game. The long shot was snow blocked but interior shot had him, mom and little brother. — H. Andrew Fritsch (@drewfrit) January 26, 2023

Thankfully conversation is better to embrace than negate; so what do you think of Huff’s comment? Let us know.