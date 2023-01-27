Two-Time World Series Champ Aubrey Huff Tweets The NFL May Be Covering Up Damar Hamlin’s Death; Is Quickly Eviscerated

Videos by OutKick
Lack of exposure; no real interviews; a sharp drop in media coverage since the cardiac arrest … two-time World Series champ Aubrey Huff believes something’s up with Bills safety Damar Hamlin after suffering an on-field cardiac arrest in Week 17.
Huff has grown increasingly suspicious over the NFL’s major shift with the Hamlin news cycle: going from daily coverage on his status to going seemingly mum on the whole issue after Hamlin was declared healthy enough to no longer require medical attention.
This week, Huff put on his silver “thinking cap” and pitched a wild proposal on the whole Hamlin conspiratorial news cycle by stating that Hamlin’s either in grave shape or possibly dead.
And that the NFL is covering up the whole shebang.
Huff tweeted:
“Isn’t it weird that Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin was the biggest story for two weeks. Now we have media silence. Not a social media post from him, picture, or live video. Somethings fishy. NFL is either covering up his death, or he’s in bad shape.”
Given the rolling footage that has come out from the NFL and those around Hamlin, the conspiracy that Hamlin’s dead (an actual thing) has somehow managed to gain steam.
So far, the proof that Hamlin is still alive has ranged from personal postings on Hamlin’s Instagram and Twitter accounts to longtime friend and Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders sharing footage of his FaceTime call with the recovering Bills safety.
Now, the elephant in the room here is that the Hamlin coverage has skirted any insight as to what caused the 24-year-old to go into cardiac arrest, with many assuming that the COVID vaccine played a part.
But to fully endorse the potential of Hamlin’s passing and that a grand scheme is in play to not just hire a body double but to fully mask a player’s death is next-level … creative.
If Hamlin were truly gone, the grievances from his close family and friends have been about as subdued as the news coverage of his recovery.
But if it’s merely food for thought, the Twitter masses spit out Huff’s claims.
“What’s wrong with you? Are you ill?” one commenter responded.
And the hits kept coming.
Thankfully conversation is better to embrace than negate; so what do you think of Huff’s comment? Let us know.
