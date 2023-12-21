Two Dolphins Fans Charged With Assault Following Death of Patriots Fan Dale Mooney

Videos by OutKick

Two men were charged with assault following an altercation at Gillette Stadium in September, which resulted in New England Patriots fan Dale Mooney‘s death.

The fatal incident on Sept. 17 involved Mooney fighting a trio of Miami Dolphins fans in attendance for the primetime game. Mooney suffered a medical emergency after taking punches to the head from two of the fans, and he died moments later despite resuscitation efforts.

According to the New York Post, Rhode Island natives Justin Mitchell, 39, and John Vieira, 59, received charges of assault and battery, and disorderly conduct. A police report using eyewitness accounts stated that Mooney may have incited the fight after deliberately seeking out the group of nearby Dolphins fans.

An investigation into Mooney’s death continues following a medical examiner’s determination that cardiac dysrhythmia acted as a variable in his passing. The examiner noted that Mooney did not suffer traumatic injuries during the fight at Gillette Stadium. As OutKick’s Joe Kinsey reported, “The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office is only saying that Mooney died following the incident while not saying whether the death was definitely related to the altercation.”

The 30-year Patriots ticket holder took a hit on the side of the head, collapsed in the 300-section of Gillette, and died that night. The married father of two left a good remembrance with family and friends. Lisa Mooney, Dale’s wife, commented on her husband’s tragic passing.

“I want to know what happened. What caused this?” Lisa said. “I just don’t understand why people have to go to that extreme. Why can’t it just be fun? That’s all it’s supposed to be — a fun family event.”