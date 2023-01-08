Twitter Users Sound Off On Steelers For Apparent CPR Celebration

The Pittsburgh Steelers have caught some heat from Twitter users for how they celebrated a sack against the Cleveland Browns.
After sacking Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson, Alex Highsmith was laying on the field. A teammate came over to help him up, but before that, he appeared to pretend to perform chest compression on Highsmith.
It was a fleeting moment, but it caught the eye of some Twitter users who noted that less than a week earlier, CPR had saved the life of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
The Steelers went on to beat Cleveland by a score of 28-14. While the Steelers went into the day with a chance of making the postseason with a win and losses from New England and Miami, that’s not how it panned out.
While the Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills, 35-23, the Dolphins managed to hold off the New York Jets, 11-6.
That outcome eliminated the Steelers from playoff contention.
