Twitter Users Sound Off On Steelers For Apparent CPR Celebration

The Pittsburgh Steelers have caught some heat from Twitter users for how they celebrated a sack against the Cleveland Browns.

After sacking Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson, Alex Highsmith was laying on the field. A teammate came over to help him up, but before that, he appeared to pretend to perform chest compression on Highsmith.

It was a fleeting moment, but it caught the eye of some Twitter users who noted that less than a week earlier, CPR had saved the life of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Did a Steelers player just do CPR in a big play celebration? — Isaac “Brooks” Wenzel (@BrooksRadio) January 8, 2023

Steelers player just celebrated with a CPR celebration? pic.twitter.com/MwhCotvSC4 — Ben H (@heigely_weigley) January 8, 2023

steelers CPR celebration didn't go over well with the fans pic.twitter.com/JudzTRieN3 — Extinction either way (@alt_readonly) January 8, 2023

Did the @steelers defense really just do a CPR celebration???? How dense can you be?! — Ryan Niemiec® (@Ryanimal) January 8, 2023

Here to see everyone complaining about the Steelers player doing a cpr celebration — Bless Your Heart (@jones_calsones) January 8, 2023

Yo I can’t be the only one who saw that #Steelers CPR celebration. Poor taste especially after the events of last week. #NFL #NFLTwitter #CPR #Sunday — Tyler M (@CatfishJoe96) January 8, 2023

Steelers doing CPR celebration on that sack, real classy fellas — Paul (@paul_jatsyshyn) January 8, 2023

Steelers players doing a CPR skit… bit distasteful. — mathew willoughby (@Ausbooky) January 8, 2023

No way I just saw the Steelers do the CPR celebration 😭😭 — Crypto Tennis Ball (@crypto10isball) January 8, 2023

The Steelers went on to beat Cleveland by a score of 28-14. While the Steelers went into the day with a chance of making the postseason with a win and losses from New England and Miami, that’s not how it panned out.

While the Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills, 35-23, the Dolphins managed to hold off the New York Jets, 11-6.

That outcome eliminated the Steelers from playoff contention.

