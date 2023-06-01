Twitter To Censor, Bury Daily Wire Doc ‘What Is A Woman?’

Videos by OutKick

The Daily Wire and Twitter reached a deal to stream the culturally-influential documentary What Is a Woman?, in which DW host Matt Walsh questions the logic behind gender ideology.

Twitter offered the company a package to stream the doc on a dedicated event page and promote it to every Twitter user over the first 10 hours.

But According to Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing, Twitter revoked its offer and vowed to “throttle” the documentary over a violation of “misgendering.”

Boreing explained the development in a 16-part Twitter thread Thursday morning worth reading in its entirety:

It’s not clear if Elon Musk was directly involved in the decision to censor the show. If so, we have to reconsider the validity of his vow to create a free speech haven on which all speech can be heard.

Musk cannot claim to be a free speech absolutist if his service disallows one to explore the consequences and inconsistencies of gender appropriation.

“Misgendering” is a term to punish dissidents for not participating in a game that demands they concede that gender is a choice — a costume if you will.

Twitter participating in the game would signal it’s no different than the competing Big Tech platforms Musk accurately accuses of governing with a staunch liberal bias.

Much could ride on how Musk handles the pushback. The Daily Wire announced last week it would move its industry-leading podcast network from YouTube to Twitter.

Additionally, Glenn Beck now airs the simulcast of his radio show live on the platform. And, Tucker Carlson plans to launch a show exclusively on Twitter in the coming weeks.

Each chose Twitter to host their programs on the basis of Musk’s promise to not interfere with the distribution of counter-cultural speech.

Undoubtedly, suppressing What Is a Woman? could prompt The Daily Wire, Beck, and Carlson to rethink their decision.

We hope Elon Musk addresses and overturns the handling of the documentary.