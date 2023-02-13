Twitter Marks Biden’s Misleading Tweet As BS

Videos by OutKick

Twitter fact-checked a tweet from Joe Biden’s @POTUS Twitter account over the weekend. The intern who runs the account misled users with yet another overtly dishonest tweet.

“Under my predecessor, the deficit went up four years in a row,” the tweet began.

“In the last two years, my Administration cut the deficit by more than $1.7 trillion. The largest deficit reduction in American history.”

We appreciate the spin.

Twitter marked the post as “statistically accurate, yet misleading” for the following reasons:

1) COVID spending led to huge deficits in 2020 and 2021. Its end created the deficit reduction in 2022.

2) Biden’s other spending increases made the 2022 deficit 41% larger than Trump’s largest non-COVID deficit.

A separate tweet from Twitter explained the “deficit reduction Biden claims credit for is due to emergency Covid spending expiring as planned.”

WILMINGTON, DE – AUGUST 13: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden puts his mask back on after delivering remarks following a coronavirus briefing with health experts at the Hotel DuPont on August 13, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Harris is the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent to be a presumptive nominee on a presidential ticket by a major party in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Even worse for Biden, media ally CNN provided its own rebuttal.

“Independent analysts say Biden’s own actions…have had the overall effect of adding to current and projected future deficits, not reducing those deficits,” says CNN.

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been a bit rocky. Random troll accounts now boast blue checks. Musk’s altered the algorithm to where the homepage now favors accounts that users do not follow, under the default “For You.”

But Musk vowed to treat politicians of both parties, and users of all ideologies, equally. That he has.

Previous Twitter ownership would have never marked Biden’s fake-news tweet. The tweet would have spread without proper context.

If nothing else, Musk undid the monopoly the Left held on social media with his acquisition of Twitter.

A Moderate Fact-Checker

Here are some of the more humourous reactions to Biden’s deficit claim:

Whatever problems Twitter has I LOVE the instant fact-check on things like this.



Biden taking credit for "cutting the deficit" because his $10T spending plans got chopped down and COVID relief expired is just so bizarre. https://t.co/pvnzPqMNsd — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 13, 2023

Your a fake placeholder installed like a toilet your going to get us surveilled and invaded by China. https://t.co/HVHCVwhiCo — Pureblood and natural Immunity. (@Willhaak1957) February 13, 2023

I don't think I've ever seen a "readers added context" tag that wasn't extremely fair and reasonable. A bizarre island of sanity on this lunatic site https://t.co/dGBfx2RZ6B — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) February 13, 2023

The liar got fact-checked by Twitter notes 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/6xIeUP0rIr — Dr. Jim Freeman (@jimmywax454) February 12, 2023

I wouldn't believe it if I didn't see it with my own eyes:



An insane liberal president getting fact checked.



Thanks @elonmusk! https://t.co/hgzBo31Sjx pic.twitter.com/s3eboYoCmj — Notalia (@NotaliaMateo) February 12, 2023

https://twitter.com/TimRunsHisMouth/status/1624522692509462528