Twitter Files Part Six Shows Collusion With FBI to Censor Users

The Twitter Files saga continued Friday, as more information was revealed about the social media company’s censorship policies.

Previous installments have focused on multiple subjects, including employees and their hatred for Donald Trump.

As well as their misrepresentations on shadow banning users based on their political ideology.

But this episode went a bit deeper into the extremely cozy relationship between the platform and government agencies.

Turns out, that after 2016, the FBI spent a lot of time trolling Twitter looking for random users to deplatform.

Journalist Matt Taibbi posted another lengthy thread detailing exactly how close they were. Far from getting into specific threats, they would send takedown requests about literal jokes.

14.Twitter personnel in that case went on to look for reasons to suspend all four accounts, including @fromma, whose tweets are almost all jokes (see sample below), including his “civic misinformation” of Nov. 8: pic.twitter.com/gwiDtPcWZv — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

They also were planning on setting up weekly meetings with the DHS, DOJ, FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

https://t.co/9IfX3IPzyi a letter to former Deputy General Counsel (and former top FBI lawyer) Jim Baker on Sep. 16, 2022, legal exec Stacia Cardille outlines results from her “soon to be weekly” meeting with DHS, DOJ, FBI, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence: pic.twitter.com/oE8fDjomNP — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

Twitter Relationships Show Government Collusion

Taibbi also showed how they used the 2016 election to justify creating a massive censorship apparatus. You’d think Trump derangement syndrome would be limited to Hollywood personalities, but apparently not.

33.The ubiquity of the 2016 Russian interference story as stated pretext for building out the censorship machine can’t be overstated. It’s analogous to how 9/11 inspired the expansion of the security state. pic.twitter.com/GSaEzM0aYo — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

You can tell the FBI is doing important work because they devoted resources to censoring jokes and flagging accounts with hundreds of followers.

Entrance to the FBI Building in Washington, DC.

While it’s easy to joke and make light of the FBI’s ridiculously poor priorities, it underscores a much more upsetting reality.

This is textbook censorship, government agencies using private “partners” to limit the freedom of speech of American citizens.

Many in the media will inevitably defend this behavior because it targeted mostly “election deniers” on the right.

But this is very clearly a slippery slope.

It could be elections, criticism of COVID policies, parents who attend school board meetings and criticize officials – once the box of censorship is open-it’s impossible to close.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter was generally more than happy to comply with FBI requests.

Progressive left wing politics dominates government bureaucracies and tech companies alike. The left has made silencing dissenting viewpoints a key tenet of their core beliefs.

So instead of standing up for freedom of speech and the importance of open discourse, they immediately agreed.

The worst part is, none of this would have ever been made public if not for Elon Musk buying the company.

Twitter and their government allies would have continued, indefinitely, pushing to silence opposing viewpoints.

Exposing their disturbing relationship has been a tremendous service to humanity and creates hope for a better online future.